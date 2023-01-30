Lmcg Investments LLC Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 18,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

