Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 3,276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.55. 3,539,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,349,991. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

