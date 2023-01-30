Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Loyalty Ventures Price Performance
LYLT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 912,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,007. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. Loyalty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.
Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $162.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. Analysts forecast that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
