Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYT traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,336. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.