Maple (MPL) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Maple has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $24.62 million and $852,649.44 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00027935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00398235 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000131 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.70 or 0.27953173 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00596236 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.