Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company's stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MARPS opened at $8.03 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

