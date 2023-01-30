Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Update

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.13 on Monday, reaching $171.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,487. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

