MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

