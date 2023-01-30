MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
MDJM Company Profile
