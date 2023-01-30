Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

