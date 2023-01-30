Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.
Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ MCRI opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $94.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.