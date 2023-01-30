Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after buying an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,374. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

