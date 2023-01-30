Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.54. 10,996,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,684,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

