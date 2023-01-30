Morgan Stanley Raises Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €1.30

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €1.30 ($1.41) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

