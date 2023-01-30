Morgan Stanley Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $601.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $626.00 to $601.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $437.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

