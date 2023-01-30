Morgan Stanley Trims Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Target Price to $80.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445,825 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,827,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

