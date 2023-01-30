NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NNVC stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

