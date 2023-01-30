NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 0.7 %
NNVC stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. NanoViricides has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.88.
About NanoViricides
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.