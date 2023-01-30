Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.02.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

