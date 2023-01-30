National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF stock remained flat at $36.79 during midday trading on Monday. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

