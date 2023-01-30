National Bank Financial Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$52.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

