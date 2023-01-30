NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

