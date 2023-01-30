Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $360.77 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.00. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

