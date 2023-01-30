NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

