NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
