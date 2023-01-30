Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $40,688.56 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00399226 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.93 or 0.28022736 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00594110 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

