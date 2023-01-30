Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $238.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $241.11. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.