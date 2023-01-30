NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF remained flat at $7.57 during trading hours on Monday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.