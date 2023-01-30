Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

NVS stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

