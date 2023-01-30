Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.
Novartis Trading Down 0.4 %
NVS stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.66. Novartis has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
