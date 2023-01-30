Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.54. 671,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,819. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

