OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

OceanaGold Trading Down 1.4 %

OceanaGold stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

