Oppenheimer Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,657,000 after acquiring an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,116,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

