Optimism 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $315.48 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Optimism has a market cap of $449.58 million and $315.48 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00399226 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.93 or 0.28022736 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00594110 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars.
