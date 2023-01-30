Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of OXM opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

