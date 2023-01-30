PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.07. 1,260,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,529. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.