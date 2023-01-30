PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323,729. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.