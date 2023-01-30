Piper Sandler Downgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 7.6 %

BWB opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,646 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

