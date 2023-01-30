Pivotal Research Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

