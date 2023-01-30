Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $93.39. 2,453,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.