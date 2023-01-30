Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Puregold Price Club Trading Up 2.6 %

PGCMF stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Puregold Price Club has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Puregold Price Club

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

