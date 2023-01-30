Raymond James Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $406.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $374.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.47.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

