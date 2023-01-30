Raymond James Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $165.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in FirstService by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,052,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

