Raymond James Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $45.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.22.

TPX opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

