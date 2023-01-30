Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 213,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE RTX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.27. 1,289,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

