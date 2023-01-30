RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $94.16 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

