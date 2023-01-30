Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Renault from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

