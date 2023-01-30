Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.45 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

