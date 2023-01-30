Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.6% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $146.81. The stock had a trading volume of 694,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. The company has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.05 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

