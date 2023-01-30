Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwool A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

