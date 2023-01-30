Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.36.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 6.6 %

ROKU opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.61. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $177.96.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.