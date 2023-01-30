Rosenblatt Securities Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $288.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $238.00 to $288.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.43.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

