Rossmore Private Capital Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 362,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 144,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $370.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,162. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

