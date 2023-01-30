Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $111,323.75 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,566,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $164.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

