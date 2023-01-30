Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $68.99 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

